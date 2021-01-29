Delhi, January 29: Heavy security deployment has been made at Ghazipur border, as thousands of farmers are expected to arrive today. Rapid Action Force and Delhi Police are present at the site. Farmers at Ghazipur Border continue with their sit-in protests.

Police deployment has stepped up, cement barricades have been put up between police and protesters. Security was strengthened at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border at Ghazipur on Thursday evening as farmers protesting against the Centre's contentious farm laws remained locked in a face-off with the police. Farmers' Protest: Ghazipur Border Closed Amid Police-Farmers Faceoff; Delhi Police Issue Traffic Advisory.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Thursday broke down at the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh Ghazipur farmers protest site, alleging that the administration was trying to crush their movement.

Heavy security at Tikri Border:

Delhi: Heavy security deployment continues at Tikri Border where farmers are protesting against #FarmLaws pic.twitter.com/6gRDMxU9OL — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

Roads to Avoid:

The Delhi Traffic Police informed that Gazipur border has been closed. Traffic diverted from NH 24, NH 9, Road no 56, 57 A, Kondli, Paper market, Telco T point, EDM Mall, Akshardham and Nizammudin Khatta. Traffic is very heavy in the area & Vikas marg.

Singhu, Auchandi, Mangesh, Saboli, Piau Maniyari borders are closed. Lampur, Safiabad, Singhu school & Palla toll tax borders opened. Traffic has been diverted from NH44 near DSIDC Narela. Commuters have been asked to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK Road & NH 44.

