New Delhi, Mar 22 (PTI) A vow that RSS founder Keshav Baliram Hedgewar took 100 years ago to awaken self-respect of Hindu society is bearing fruit but there is need to bridge divides in the community to fulfill 'one India, great India' resolve, senior functionary of the organisation Narendra Kumar Thakur said on Wednesday

The Hindu society will have to rise above the barriers of caste, language and region, he said while addressing an event organised by RSS-affiliate Sanskar Bharati to mark the start of Hindu new year according to Vikram Samvat.

Vikram Samvat is an ancient Hindu calendar historically used in the Indian subcontinent.

Addressing the event, Union Minister for Information and broadcasting Anurag Thakur called upon people to take pride in glorious culture of the country on this occasion.

He also called for strengthening the resolve to develop "Indian vision" in the society.

"The vow that Hedgewar had taken 100 years ago to awaken self-respect of Hindu society and organise it, has started bearing fruits," Sanskar Bharati quoted Narendra Thakur as saying in his address.

The Hindu society's self respect has awakened, he added.

"But we see fights on petty issues of language, caste and region," the RSS leader noted.

"Hindu society will have to rise above the barriers of region, language and caste and establish a harmonious society. Only then we will be able to fulfill our resolve of 'Ek Bharat, Shrestha Bharat (One India, Great India)," he added.

The RSS leader termed the new year as "year of self-pride and victory" for the Hindu society.

"First of all, after 500 years of struggle of the Hindu society, our revered Bhagwan Ram will be placed at his original place in Ayodhya this year," he said.

This is also a year to remember the contributions of Swami Dayanand Sarswati, founder of the Arya Samaj who spearheaded a movement for Swaraj and Swadeshi, on his 200th birth anniversary, he said.

"This year is also significant because it's the 350th year of the establishment of Hindu empire by Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he added.

Speaking at the event, Union minister Thakur hoped that India will lead the world in this "Amrit Kaal" of its independence and become a 'Vishwa Guru' once again.

"In the last nine years, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the lead in the cultural revival of the country due to which the construction of Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, Buddha Circuit, Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, Mahakal Lok and above all the grand temple of Shri Ram in Ayodhya has been possible," the Sanskar Bharati quoted the minister as saying.

