Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren elected as the new President of JMM (Photo/X@JmmJharkhand)

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 15 (ANI): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) on Tuesday elected Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren as the new President of JMM.

Shibu Soren, who was serving as the president of the party, has now been elected as the 'Founder Patron' of the party in the 13th 'Mahaadhiveshan' of Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM).

Also Read | Hyderabad: Toll Plaza Supervisor 'Assaulted' for Asking To Pay Toll Fare on Outer Ring Road.

This decision was taken in JMM's 13th central convention, which was conducted in Ranchi. Till now, Hemant Soren was executive president.

Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) is a regional party and is ruling in Jharkhand. It is part of the Congress-led INDIA alliance at the Centre and JMM-led Mahagathbandhan in Jharkhand.

Also Read | Bihar Home Guard Recruitment 2025: Registration for 15,000 Home Guard Posts Ends on April 16, Apply Online at onlinebhg.bihar.gov.in.

The JMM won the recently concluded Jharkhand assembly elections and subsequently formed its government along with its allies Congress, RJD and left.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) won 34 seats, while its allies won 22 seats. Among JMM's allies, the Congress won 16 seats, RJD four seats, and CPI-ML two seats. The BJP won 21 seats, and its allies AJSU, the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), and JD-U won one each.

Notably, the party had witnessed several ups and downs after Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren was arrested in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam, following which he stepped from the post after which Champai Soren was made the Chief Minister of the state.

Hemant Soren was released from the Birsa Munda Jail on June 28, 2024 after nearly five months following bail from the Jharkhand High Court in a money laundering case linked to an alleged land scam.

On July 8, 2024, he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand for the third time. After this move, Champai Soren resigned from the JMM and joined the BJP just before the commencement of the elections.

Soren had resigned as Chief Minister before his arrest on January 31. He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in January on charges related to an alleged land scam and money laundering. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)