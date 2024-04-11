Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], April 11 (ANI): In a sensational claim, BJP Lok Sabha MP Nishikant Dubey said former chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren has asked his successor Champai Soren to vacate the chair for his wife, Kalpana Soren.

Taking to his official handle on X, Dubey posted, "Over the last couple of days, Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has not been seen in any government or party event. I have information that former CM Hemant Soren has issued orders for him to step down (as CM) for Kalpana Soren. Seeta Soren (Hemant's sister-in-law), (JMM MLAs) Lobin (Hembrom) and Chamra Linda are ready. Let the game begin."

The wife of the jailed former CM, Kalpana recently attended the INDIA bloc rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan in support of jailed chief minister and AAP convenor, Arvind Kejriwal.

Dubey is seeking a fresh term from the Godda Lok Sabha constituency, which he currently represents in the Lower House.

Earlier, the Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Ranchi filed a Prosecution Complaint against the former CM under PMLA, 2002 for acquiring, possessing, and concealing proceeds of crime in the form of an 8.8-acre immovable property at Bariyatu, Ranchi.

"Directorate of Enforcement (ED), Ranchi has filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) against Hemant Soren & four others in one of the cases of land scam being investigated under the provisions of PMLA, 2002, for acquiring, possessing and concealing the proceeds of crime in the nature of an immovable property admeasuring 8.8 acres at Bariyatu, Ranchi," an official release from the central agency read.

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), which leads the ruling coalition in the state, announced on April 4 the first list of the two candidates for the Lok Sabha elections.

The party has fielded Nalin Soren from the Dumka constituency and Mathura Prasad Mahato from Giridih. There was speculation that Hemant could contest from Dumka against his sister-in-law and BJP candidate Sita Soren.

The party is expected to announce the remaining candidates soon.

While the ruling alliance in the state is yet to arrive at a seat-sharing pact for the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress might contest anywhere between 7 and 14 seats, the JMM 5, and the RJD and the CPI(M) one each.

Polling for the Lok Sabha in Jharkhand is to be held in four phases--May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) won 12 seats in Jharkhand, with the BJP winning 11 of them. The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and Congress fared poorly, winning one seat each. (ANI)

