New Delhi [India], December 29 (ANI): Jharkhand BJP chief Deepak Prakash on Wednesday said Hemant Soren-led government in the state is an "announcement government" and demanded that it should reduce VAT on petrol and diesel to provide relief to people.

Referring to the announcement made by the state government for subsidy on petrol, he said it has "made u-turns over announcements in the past".

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Wednesday announced the state government will provide a subsidy of Rs 25 per litre to the poor ration-card holding families in the state for petrol used in two-wheelers, saying that the poor and middle classes have been hit hard by the rising prices of petroleum products.

The Chief Minister said the benefit will start from January 26, 2022 and the subsidy will be applicable for 10 litres of petrol in a month for poor families.

Answering a query about the announcement, Deepak Prakash, MP, said that reduction in VAT on petroleum products will provide relief to all sections including the poor.

"The Jharkhand government has become a government of announcements. It has been making announcements continuously and has made U-turns. The state government is anti-people, anti-poor, anti-women and anti-farmer. I demand that the VAT (value-added tax) on petrol and diesel be reduced which will benefit the entire state. These promises are just another bunch of lies," he said.

The JMM-led government completed two years in office on December 26. (ANI)

