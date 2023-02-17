SBS Nagar, Feb 17 (PTI) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday said the heroic deeds of Brigadier Kuldip Singh Chandpuri to safeguard the unity and integrity of the country will always inspire the youth for selfless service.

Mann was addressing a gathering after unveiling the statue of the brigadier who was the hero of the battle of Longewala during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.

Mann said, the war hero played a vanguard role in scripting India's victory, said Mann.

By making supreme sacrifices, Punjabis played a major role in the country's freedom struggle. They are also at the forefront of preserving that freedom, he said.

Lauding the Army, he said the "bravehearts" perform their duty despite scorching heat and spine-chilling cold to ensure that people of the country can sleep peacefully in their homes.

He recalled that in 1971, Pakistan had considered Longewala as a soft target to intrude into India as the officer only had 120 soldiers with him.

Though the situation was not in favour of India, despite all odds, the brigadier led the country to victory through his heroism and valour, he said.

He said the state government is committed to carve out a society as envisioned by these great martyrs.

The CM also inaugurated a park dedicated to the officer and visited a museum depicting gallantry deeds shown during the Battle of Longewala and rare pictures of the brigadier. PTI COR CHS

