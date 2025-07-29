Jammu, Jul 29 (PTI) A yellow packet containing 500-gram heroin worth more than two crore was seized near the international border in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, within minutes after it was dropped by a Pakistani drone on Tuesday, officials said.

This is the second time within four days that drone dropped heroin was recovered by security agencies from any border village in Jammu region.

Earlier on July 26, police recovered half-a-kilogram of heroin after it was dropped by a Pakistani drone in Chillyari border village in Samba district.

The latest recovery was made by Border Security Force (BSF) personnel in Hiranagar sector of Kathua this afternoon, the officials said.

They said the recovery was made during an operation following reports of suspected enemy drone movement.

The operation was going on when last reports were received, the officials said.

