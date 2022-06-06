Aizawl, Jun 5 (PTI) The police and security forces have seized heroin and foreign cigarettes valued at over Rs 3.4 crore in separate operations in Mizoram, police said on Sunday.

In one operation, a special branch of the crime investigation department on Saturday seized 222 grams of heroin on the outskirts of Sateek village in the Aizawl district.

The contraband worth Rs 1.11 crore in the international market was concealed in 17 soap cases, the police said.

Two peddlers, both from south Mizoram's Lunglei town, were arrested for possessing the contraband.

In another operation, the Aizawl battalion of Assam Rifles recovered foreign cigarettes worth Rs 2.34 crore near Khuangphah village in Champhai district bordering Myanmar on Saturday.

There were three brands of foreign cigarettes, the force said in a statement.

The recovered contraband was handed over to state police for further legal action, it said.

