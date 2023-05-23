Diphu, May 23 (PTI) Heroin worth more than Rs 6 crore was seized in Assam's Karbi Anglong district on Tuesday and two persons were arrested, police said.

Acting on a tip-off, a joint team of the state police and CRPF launched an operation in Janakpukhuri in Khatkhati police station area on the Nagaland border, and intercepted a vehicle.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh: Two-Month-Old Cheetah Cub Dies in Kuno National Park.

During the search of the vehicle, the security forces seized 1.41 kg of heroin, hidden in 85 soap boxes.

The police seized the vehicle and arrested two persons, identified as Gracy Rowa and Jain Prasad.

Also Read | Punjab: 30-Year-Old Man Held for Uploading Woman's Objectionable Photos and Mobile Number on Social Media, Say Delhi Police.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)