Aizawl, Jun 23 (PTI) Assam Rifles and state agencies seized over 1 kg of heroin worth around Rs 6 crore in two separate operations and arrested seven people, officials said on Friday.

Acting on specific inputs, a combined team of Assam Rifles and state excise and narcotics department recovered the heroin at Serkawn area in Lunglei district on Wednesday.

The team set up a mobile check post and intercepted a vehicle from which the smuggled heroin, concealed in 80 soap cases, was seized, they said.

Five people, including two women, were arrested for possessing the contraband, it said.

In another operation on the same day, a combined team of Assam Rifles and state police seized 145 gm of heroin at Kawbel in Saitual district, the officials said.

Two persons were apprehended in this connection, they added.

