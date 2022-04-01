Ranchi, Apr 1 (PTI) Telecom gear maker HFCL on Friday said it has completed broadband connectivity by optical fiber cable in all gram panchayats of Jharkhand under BharatNet project.

Post completion, Jharkhand has become the first state in the country to provide broadband connectivity in all gram panchayats, it claimed.

BharatNet is a flagship mission implemented by Bharat Broadband Network Limited (BBNL) wherein the Government of India through the Department of Telecom had created a strategic plan for providing broadband connectivity to 2,50,000 gram panchayats in India on optical fiber cable with a minimum of 100 Mbps speed.

"HFCL has completed connectivity of 1,789 gram panchayats through GPON network wherein 7,765 km of OFC network has been laid out thereby providing broadband connectivity to all the gram panchayats of Jharkhand. Despite tough terrains and other challenges in the state, Jharkhand has become the first state in the country to provide connectivity to all the gram panchayats under state-led model of BharatNetProgramme of the Government of India," the company said in a statement.

Terming it a "proud moment" for HFCL, the company said it will operate and maintain the network for eight years to ensure continuous high quality broadband services to the people of the state.

HFCL said it had also completed broadband connectivity by deploying 7,869 km of OFC network connecting 3,209 gram panchayats with GPON network in Punjab.

Apart from deploying network in Punjab and Jharkhand, HFCL is also supplying fiber optic cables in Maharashtra, Telangana and Chhattisgarh under BharatNet project.

Mahendra Nahata, MD, HFCL said, “We are delighted to announce successful completion of creating premium quality OFC network and making Jharkhand the first state in the state-led model of BharatNetProgramme of Government of India to complete broadband connectivity to all the gram panchayats of the state."

Nahata said the company is proud to have executed this high quality OFC network which will serve the rural population of the state for many years to come.

HFCL is a leading technology enterprise engaged in manufacturing of high-end transmission and access equipment, optical fiber, optical fiber cables (OFC) and is specialised in setting up modern communication network for Telecom Service Providers, Railways and Defence.

