New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the civic agencies and authorities to resolve the issue related to traffic congestion at Chirag Delhi crossing in South East Delhi. The High Court gave directions while dealing with a Public Interest Litigation filed by an Advocate.

Division bench of Chief Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyay and Justice Tejas Karia directed the officers of Public Works Department (PWD), Delhi Metro (DMRC) and Delhi Traffic Police to resolve the issue.

Advocate Vakul Sharma appeared for the petitioner.

The PIL raised the issue of the traffic congestion causing a heavy jam on the stretch from Khanpur to ITO via Delhi HC crossing Chirag Dilli intersection.

The counsel for the petitioner said that he is a practising lawyer and he has to go to various courts, including the Saket court and Delhi High Court, using that corridor. This road is used by many lawyers. There is always traffic congestion, which caused delay in reaching the court on time.

As a result, the litigants' right to justice is affected.

Standing Counsel for Delhi Government, Sameer Vashisht, submitted that, "the traffic congestion at the intersection at present is caused by the construction of the Delhi Metro. DMRC has not been impleaded in the petition. PWD is here before the court."

The bench disposed of the petition with direction to officers of the PWD to decide in consultation with Delhi Traffic Police and DMRC. The court also directed DMRC and Delhi Traffic Police to hold a meeting within a week to deliberate and find a resolution to the traffic Congestion.

The High Court has further that the decision taken by the concerned authorities shall also be communicated to the petitioner. (ANI)

