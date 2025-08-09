New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): A high-level meeting was held at the Delhi Police Headquarters on Saturday to discuss final stage preparations for the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort.

According to the officials, two different-level meetings were held at the Delhi Police headquarters.

District DCPs, Special CP, Joint CP, Zonal incharge and Sector incharge of the Red Fort were present in the meeting, stated a senior police official.

It was the final stage discussion on the multiple layers of security which would be in place at the Red Fort, along with the anti-drone systems and facial recognition technology.

Emphasis was laid on the need for advanced information regarding the movement of suspicious individuals and vehicles. Measures to prevent unauthorised border intrusions were discussed.

Traffic restrictions and management plans were reviewed to ensure smooth vehicular flow during the celebrations.

Earlier on Friday, an Interstate Coordination meeting was also held at Delhi Police Headquarters ahead of Independence Day celebrations to strengthen cooperation and coordination among various Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) and to address various issues related to preparation ahead of the celebrations.

The Commissioner of Police, Delhi, S.B.K. Singh, chaired the meeting, which was attended by Senior Police Officers from Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jharkhand, Uttarakhand, Bihar, Rajasthan, Chandigarh, along with Senior officers of Central Intelligence/Enforcement Agencies.

Earlier on August 7, two old catridges were recovered by the Delhi Police during a search operation at the Red Fort.

A circuit board, which appeared old, was found along with cartridges that seemed to be damaged.

The recovered circuit board was suspected to be related to the lighting arrangements used during a previous event organised at the Red Fort.

An FIR was filed regarding the matter. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, seven Delhi Police personnel, including constables and head constables, were suspended after a dummy bomb went undetected during a routine security drill at the Red Fort, police said.

The suspended personnel were part of the security detail deployed at the monument.

According to Delhi Police, seven police personnel, including constables and head constables, deployed for the security of the Red Fort, were suspended "due to negligence" in security. (ANI)

