New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): A high-level meeting is underway in the Ministry of Home Affairs in the national capital on Tuesday.

Those present in the meeting include Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan; Director Generals of Border Security Force, Assam Rifles and National Security Guard; and senior officials of Central Reserve Police Force and the Central Industrial Security Force.

Also Read | 'Congress Taking Orders Directly From Pakistan': BJP Furious After Cong Takes Dig at PM Narenrda Modi With 'Zimmedari Ke Samay-GAYAB' Poster Over Pahalgam Terror Attack.

This comes as the security concerns intensified after the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people.

Meanwhile, intense counter-terrorism operations are underway at multiple locations across Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack, sources familiar with the matter told ANI.

Also Read | ‘Who Is This Hedgewar’: Ruckus Erupts in Palakkad Municipality Over Naming Skill Development Centre for Disabled Persons After RSS Founder KB Hedgewar (Watch Video).

According to the sources, no specific updates are being shared at this stage due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing operations.

On Monday, Jammu and Kashmir Police carried out raids at 13 locations in the Doda district to bust terrorist hideouts and take action against individuals linked to terror activities.

The Srinagar Police conducted extensive searches at multiple locations across the city at the residences of Over Ground Workers (OGWs) and terrorist associates of proscribed terrorist outfits in furtherance of an investigation into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

According to a police release, the Srinagar Police conducted searches at the residences of 63 individuals.

The searches were conducted in accordance with proper legal procedures in the presence of Executive Magistrates and independent witnesses under the supervision of the officers of J&K Police.

The searches were carried out to seize weapons, documents, digital devices, etc., with the objective of evidence collection and intelligence gathering to detect and deter any conspiratorial or terrorist activity against the security of the Nation. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)