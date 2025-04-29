Palakkad, Apr 29: The BJP-ruled Palakkad municipality's decision to name a skill development centre for disabled persons after RSS founder K B Hedgewar resulted in a ruckus in the council hall as the UDF and LDF councillors raised slogans against the move. There were also instances of clashes between councillors of the BJP and those of the LDF and UDF as the police present in the hall tried to separate the two groups and move them outside, according to visuals on TV channels.

The LDF and UDF councillors came prepared with placards in English which said -- "who is this Hedgewar" -- and also in Malayalam which demanded an apology from the BJP over its move. They waved placards in the council hall and shouted slogans against the municipality and the BJP for deciding to name the centre after the RSS founder. The BJP councillors also came with their own placards in which they said they do not want a 'Jinnah street' in Palakkad and wanted it to be renamed as 'Kalikkara street' -- its original name.

Ruckus Erupts in the Palakkad Municipal Corporation Meeting

#WATCH | Palakkad, Kerala: Ruckus in the Palakkad Municipal Corporation meeting after Congress and Left parties objected to naming a centre for the disabled after RSS leader KB Hedgewar Amid the ruckus, the ruling BJP has passed the resolution. pic.twitter.com/IKE6SZ122I — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2025

As both sides shouted slogans against each other and waved their placards, the situation escalated into clashes between them and the police intervened to separate them and moved them outside the council hall. Thereafter, both sides continued with their protests outside the hall. As the UDF and LDF councillors opposed naming the centre after Hedgwar, the BJP councillors demanded that a street in the Palakkad town named after Muhammad Ali Jinnah, founding father of Pakistan, should be renamed.

"We never raised this issue before. But, since they (LDF-UDF) are opposing the municipality decision (to name the centre after Hedgewar), we are raising this demand now," one of the BJP councillors told reporters outside the municipality. Since April 11, when the municipality held an event to lay the foundation stone of the skill development centre, a row has erupted in Palakkad over the naming of the institution after Hedgewar.

Protests were held by the Congress, its youth wing and the Left organisations against the centre being named after the RSS founder. The BJP retaliated with its own protest marches against the Congress which in turn lodged a complaint with the police against the saffron party's Palakkad district president Prasanth Siva over his allegedly threatening remarks against MLA Rahul Mamkootathil.