Kolkata, May 10 (PTI) West Bengal on Monday registered its highest single day COVID-19 death of 134 people taking the toll due to the pandemic in the state to 12,461, the health department said.

The state also reported highest single day spike of 19,445 fresh cases pushing the tally to 10,12,604, it added.

North 24 Parganas district accounted for 42 deaths, while there were 34 COVID-19 deaths in the city, the bulletin said.

In neighbouring South 24 Parganas there were 14 deaths, eight in Hooghly, six in Howrah while the rest are from other districts of the state, it added.

Out of the 134 deaths, 55 were due to the comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, the health department said.

Among the fresh cases, North 24 Parganas registered 3,971 of them, while in the city 3,948 cases pushing the number of active cases to 1,26,663, it said.

There were 18,675 recoveries reported in the state in the last 24 hours improving the discharge rate to 86.26 per cent. So far, 8,73,480 people have recovered from the disease in West Bengal.

Since Sunday, 62,186 samples have been tested in the state taking the total number of such tests to 1,10,30,927, the bulletin mentioned, the health department said.

On Monday, at least 1,31,975 people were vaccinated in West Bengal and there were no cases of adverse effect following immunisation reported from anywhere in the state, an official of the department said.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided to start the inoculation process of transport workers involved in the private sector from Tuesday, its new Transport Minister Firhad Hakim said.

The minister said that hawkers will also be vaccinated soon.

