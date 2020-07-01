New Delhi, Jul 1 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5:45 pm

NATION

DEL21 VIRUS LD CASES

COVID-19: India records 507 deaths in single day, 18,653 new infections

New Delhi: India registered the highest single-day COVID-19 deaths at 507 on Wednesday with Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu accounting for over 70 per cent of the fatalities, while 18,653 new infections were reported taking the total tally to 5,85,493, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

DEL62 SINOINDIA-TALKS

Indian, Chinese armies identify expeditious and phased de-escalation as priority: Sources

New Delhi: India and Chinese militaries have emphasised on the need for an expeditious, phased and step wise de-escalation as a priority at a nearly 12-hour corps commander-level meeting on Tuesday which was aimed at ending the seven-week bitter standoff in eastern Ladakh, military sources said.

DEL70 SINOINDIA-RAJNATH-LADAKH

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh likely to visit Ladakh on Friday: Sources

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to visit Ladakh on Friday to review India's military preparedness in view of the bitter border standoff with the Chinese army in the region, sources said.

DEL11 PM-DOCTORS DAY

PM Modi applauds role of doctors, CAs

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hailed the role of doctors in their "spirited" fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, saying they are saving lives by putting themselves in danger.

DEL42 INDOPAK-PRISONERS

India, Pakistan exchange lists of civilian prisoners

New Delhi: India and Pakistan on Wednesday exchanged lists of civilian prisoners and fishermen in their respective custodies as per the provisions of a 2008 agreement.

DEL59 UKD-PATANJALI

Patanjali can sell its drug but not as 'cure' to COVID-19

Haridwar/New Delhi: Yoga guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved on Wednesday said there are no AYUSH Ministry restrictions on selling Coronil, a drug the company recently launched as a medicine for COVID-19 but is now calling it a product to “manage” the disease.

DEL28 RAHUL-VIRUS-NURSES

Govts trying to manage perceptions, give sense that COVID-19 problem not as bad: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Governments are trying to "manage the perception" about coronavirus infections and give a sense that the problem is not as bad as it is, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Wednesday, asserting that it is important to accept the problem and fight it.

DEL63 DL-VIRUS-LD KEJRIWAL

CM says COVID situation brought under control with joint efforts of Delhi & central govts

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said the COVID-19 situation has been brought under control for now with the "combined efforts" of Delhi government, Centre and other organisations, but cautioned people against any lapse in social and personal behaviour that may again lead to a rise in cases.

BOM13 MH-VIRUS-2ND LD SECTION 144

Mumbai: Section 144 imposed to check rising COVID-19 cases

Mumbai: Mumbai police on Wednesday issued prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in the city, restricting movement of people in public places, and said the measure was taken to check rising COVID-19 cases.

MDS8 TN-EVACUATION-LD SHIP

Indian Navy repatriates over 600 Indians from Iran

Tuticorin: The Indian Navy on Wednesday repatriated over 600 Indians from Iran as part of the Centre's "Samudra Setu" mission to evacuate stranded Indian citizens from abroad.

LEGAL

LGD5 VIRUS-SC-RIOTS

SC refuses to entertain bail plea of COVID-19 positive convict in 1984 riots case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Wednesday refused to entertain a plea for interim bail of convict and former MLA Mahender Yadav, serving 10 years jail term in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, on the ground that he has been admitted to the ICU after being tested positive for COVID-19.

HC permits minor rape victim to terminate 25-week pregnancy

Mumbai: The Bombay High Court has permitted a 17-year-old rape victim to terminate her 25-week pregnancy despite a report submitted by the civic-run KEM Hospital here advising against the abortion.

BUSINESS

DEL37 BIZ-LD GST COLLECTION

GST collection in June at Rs 90,917 cr, Q1 mop up dips 59 pc due to COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi: GST revenue collection in June stood at Rs 90,917 crore, up from Rs 62,009 crore mopped up in May and Rs 32,294 crore in April.

DEL45 BIZ-GADKARI-BAN-CHINA-HIGHWAYS

India to ban Chinese cos from highway projects, says Gadkari

New Delhi: India will not allow Chinese companies to participate in highway projects, including those through joint ventures, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Wednesday amid border standoff with China. By Namita Tewari

FOREIGN

FGN11 US-INDIA-TIKTOK

Support in US for India banning TikTok and other Chinese apps

Washington: India's ban on 59 Chinese apps, including the popular TikTok, has been widely noted in the US, including by some prominent lawmakers, who have urged the American government to follow suit as it is believed that the short video-sharing app is a major security risk to the country. By Lalit K Jha

FGN39 US-LD HONGKONG

US not to stand idle while China 'swallows' Hong Kong: Pompeo

Washington: The US has warned China that it will not stand idle while it "swallows" Hong Kong into its "authoritarian maw," a day after Beijing imposed a "draconian" national security law in the former British territory. By Lalit K Jha PTI

