New Delhi, Mar 28 (PTI) Following are the highlights of the Supreme Court's judgement on Friday in which the apex court quashed an FIR against Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi for allegedly posting a clip of a poem alleged to be provocative.

* Even after 75 years of our Constitution, the law enforcement machinery is either ignorant about this important fundamental right or does not care for this fundamental right.

* Poem does not encourage violence.

* No case made out, FIR appeared "very mechanical exercise" and a "clear abuse of the process of law".

* Free expression of thoughts by individuals or groups of individuals is an integral part of a healthy and civilised society.

* Without freedom of expression of thoughts and views, it is impossible to lead a dignified life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution.

* In a healthy democracy, views, thoughts and opinions must be countered with a different view.

* Literature, including poetry, drama, films, satire and art, made the lives of human beings more meaningful.

* Courts are duty-bound to protect and uphold the fundamental rights of citizens.

* Police machinery was a part of the state and its officers must abide by the constitution and respect its ideals.

* Effect of spoken or written words couldn't be judged on the basis of the standards of the people who always had a sense of insecurity or those who perceived criticism as a threat to their power or position.

* Mere recital of a poem, any form of art or entertainment, such as stand-up comedy, can be alleged to lead to animosity or hatred amongst different communities.

* Reasonable restrictions provided for must remain reasonable and "not fanciful and oppressive.

