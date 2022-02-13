New Delhi, February 13: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MP Manoj Kumar Jha on Sunday slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on the ongoing Hijab row in Karnataka, saying that the controversy has been created deliberately, adding that the country needs to think about its priorities.

"Is Hijab really the priority of this country? Sticks are being used against the unemployed, unemployment is at its peak in five decades and in Hunger Index, we are at 101st position out of 116 countries. Where are we taking this country? This controversy has been created deliberately. We need to think about our priorities. We have been failing as a nation in many aspects. Everyone must be collectively concerned about these things," said Jha to ANI. Karnataka Hijab Row: Degree and Diploma Colleges To Remain Closed Till February 16.

Article 25 (Freedom of conscience and free profession, practice and propagation of religion) should be honoured. I have taught in universities and girl students used to wear hijab. and what should I do, throw them out? I can't."

Reacting to Kerala governor Arif Mohammad Khan's remarks that Hijab is not essential for Islam, he said that Khan has some compulsions and he needs to bat for his party.

Also Read | Punjab Assembly Elections 2022: 'Captain Amarinder Singh Govt Was Remote Controlled by BJP From Delhi', Says Priyanka Gandhi.

Amid the ongoing hijab controversy, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Saturday said that the hijab is not an essential part of Islam in the manner say a turban was to the Sikh religion and that controversy around it was part of a "conspiracy" to prevent Muslim girls from progressing.

The Governor also urged students to return to their classrooms and carry forward their studies.

Speaking to ANI over the phone, Khan said, "Hijab is not a part of Islam. Hijab is mentioned seven times in Quran, but it is not in connection with the women's dress code. It is a conspiracy to stop the Muslim girls from progressing. The hijab controversy is a conspiracy to stop the education of Muslim girls. The Muslim girls are studying now and achieving what they want. I would suggest the students return to their classrooms and study."

The Hijab protests began on February 4 at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district in Karnataka when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes wearing hijab (a headscarf worn by Muslim women). During the protests, some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab earlier this month.

Following these protests, a three-day holiday from February 9 has been declared in all the universities under the Department of Higher Education and colleges under the department of Collegiate and Technical Education (DCTE).

Amid the Hijab controversy, Karnataka has decided to further shut schools for classes 11 and 12 and colleges from Saturday (February 12) to Wednesday (February 16). Schools were earlier supposed to reopen on February 14.

Supreme Court on Friday refused to hear urgent pleas relating to the hijab row in Karnataka and said it is "watching" what's happening in the state and in hearing before the High Court.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)