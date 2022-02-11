Karnataka Government on Friday extended holidays for degree and diploma colleges till 16th February in view of hijab row. However, examinations will be held as scheduled. Meanwhile, high schools are scheduled to reopen from Monday after being given a three-day holiday over the law and order issued aroused over the wearing of the hijab and saffron shawls on the premises.

Check Tweet:

