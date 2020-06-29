Panaji (Goa) [India], June 29 (ANI): North Goa Congress president Vijay Bhike on Monday demanded a rollback of the hike in fuel prices and accused the Centre of 'profiteering from the misery of the people'.

In a letter to the President Ram Nath Kovind, Bhike alleged that the "repeated and unjust increase in the prices as also central excise on petrol and diesel over the last three months of the lockdown has inflicted insurmountable pain and suffering on the people of India. The Modi government is profiteering from the misery of the people by repeated increases in prices as also excise duty on petrol and diesel."

He said that since the lockdown was imposed, the extent of extortion and profiteering by repeated increases in prices and excise duty on petrol and diesel has surpassed all forms of exploitation. (ANI)

