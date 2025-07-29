Mandi (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 29 (ANI): Two people have died, and two others have been reported missing after heavy rainfall lashed Mandi district in the early hours of Tuesday, causing extensive damage and triggering a flood-like situation across the region, officials said.

Speaking to ANI, Municipal Commissioner Mandi, Rohit Rathour, said, "Due to heavy rain around 4 am, there have been reports of a lot of damage... Two people have died, and two people are reported missing."

"Due to heavy rainfall, debris from the upper regions has settled in the lower regions. This might be a result of a cloudburst. All the officials are currently engaged in relief work. We received a call regarding damage near Jail Road. Several people have died in the incident. We have recovered 2 bodies," Rathour added.

Continuous heavy rainfall since late Monday night has disrupted life in the Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. The region has been experiencing incessant rain since 11 PM, resulting in a flood-like situation across various parts of the town.

One of the worst-affected areas is the Zonal Hospital Mandi, where there is excessive water accumulation and overflow from nearby drains. The main access road to the hospital has been closed.

Reports from local administration confirm multiple landslides in and around Mandi town, disrupting traffic and endangering residents living in landslide-prone areas. Debris from these landslides has blocked key internal roads, adding to the chaos.

Adding to the severity of the situation, the Chandigarh-Manali National Highway (NH-3) has been blocked at several locations between Mandi and Kullu. Several vehicles are stranded, and long queues have been reported from various choke points along the route.

Earlier, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) informed about the widespread disruption in the state, where 200 roads remain blocked, 62 power transformers are disrupted, and 110 water supply schemes were affected as of the evening of July 28, due to the ongoing heavy rains across the state.

The total death toll in the state during the 2025 monsoon season (from June 20 to July 28) has reached 164. Of these, 90 deaths are attributed to rain-related causes such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, and electrocution, while 74 people have lost their lives in road accidents, according to official data.

District-wise, Mandi has recorded the highest number of fatalities (32), followed by Kangra (24) and Chamba (17). The devastation includes not only human casualties but also significant damage to homes, livestock, and public property, with over Rs 1,52,311 lakh in economic losses reported so far. (ANI)

