Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 26 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Assembly Speaker Kuldeep Singh Pathania on Wednesday cautioned Leader Of Opposition Jairam Thakur over his remarks pertaining to the decisions of the Chair and said action could be taken against him.

"I would appeal to the Leader of the Opposition to remarks on the jurisdiction and limits of the Speaker. I will be forced to take action against it," Pathania told reporters in Shimla.

"The productivity of the Assembly has been 132 per cent during this period. All members from the ruling and opposition were given equal time. I have fulfilled my duties as per law," Pathania told ANI.

The Speaker said courts have not found fault with his decisions including those pertaining to the MLAs who had cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha polls.

He advised the Jairam Thakur, a former state Chief Minister, to be patient and avoid making remarks on the decision of the court and the Speaker.

"The resignation of three MLAs was accepted...they violated the provisions of the 10th schedule. The remarks of the Leader of the Opposition show that he doesn't have any faith in the judiciary and democracy, I would advise him to be patient and not be frustrated," Pathania told reporters in Shimla.

"The High Court had also given the order that the jurisdiction of the Speaker can't be intervened and orders were as per law. The LoP and the BJP legislators are trying to take political benefits, misleading people on these issues. I don't need any certificate from the Leader of the Opposition. Jairam Thakur should respect the mandate of the people and the mandate of the Supreme Court of India. I have worked as a Speaker for about one-and-a-half years and the action and proceedings of the Assembly are a privilege of the Speaker and Assembly," he added.

Jairam Thakur had earlier hit out at Speaker stating that he is acting like a "puppet" of the state chief minister. (ANI)

