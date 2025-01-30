Shimla, Jan 30 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly Speaker, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, along with other dignitaries, paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary at his statue at The Ridge here on Thursday.

He said that Gandhi was a devoted advocate of truth and non-violence and played a significant role in India's fight for independence.

Also Read | Union Budget 2025-26 Session of Parliament Kicks Off on January 31, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to Table Economic Survey.

"Today is a day to remember all the freedom fighters and soldiers who sacrificed their lives for the country's freedom and defense. It is important for us to follow the path shown by these great individuals as we move forward," he said.

He also mentioned that many great personalities have transformed their lives and guided society by adopting

Also Read | Cannabis in Excess Could Damage 'Working Memory', Say Researchers in US.

Gandhi's philosophy.

A similar program was also held at the headquarters of the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee. PTI/COR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)