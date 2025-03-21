Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 21 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has intensified its demand for a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the suspicious death of Vimal Negi, Chief Engineer of Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL).

On Friday, a BJP delegation, led by Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, met Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and submitted a memorandum pressing for an independent investigation.

The opposition has accused the state government of mishandling the case, alleging bias and inaction in ensuring justice for Negi's family.

BJP leaders claimed that Negi was subjected to severe mental stress due to undue pressure from his senior officials regarding financial irregularities in HPPCL.

According to reports, he had been missing since March 10, yet despite his family's repeated complaints, the police failed to register an FIR. His body was later found in Govind Sagar Lake on March 18, which led to widespread anger among employees and his relatives.

On March 19, HPPCL employees, along with Negi's family, staged protests, holding Managing Director Harikesh Meena and Director Deshraj directly responsible for his death. Protesters alleged that these officials mentally harassed Negi to such an extent that he was left with no choice but to end his life.

In its memorandum, BJP accused the state government of acting in a biased manner. Jai Ram Thakur stated that only Director Deshraj was suspended, while Managing Director Harikesh Meena was merely removed from his position instead of facing any serious action. He further pointed out that the FIR in the case was registered only after continuous protests by Negi's family and employees, raising questions about the government's intent.

Moreover, the BJP questioned the inconsistencies in the FIR, highlighting that while one official was named directly, the other was only mentioned by designation. This, the party argued, left room for manipulation in the investigation.

The state government has assigned a senior IAS officer to investigate the case, but the BJP has rejected this move, calling it a clear conflict of interest.

Jai Ram Thakur questioned how an IAS officer could be expected to conduct a fair probe when another IAS officer is among the accused. He emphasized that only a CBI-led investigation would ensure impartiality.

Furthermore, the BJP has demanded a broader probe into HPPCL's activities over the past two years, alleging that systemic corruption and financial irregularities could have played a major role in Negi's tragic death.

Addressing the media after meeting the Governor, Jai Ram Thakur made it clear that the BJP would not let the issue rest.

"This is not just a matter of one officer's death; it reflects the complete failure of the administration. If justice is not served, we will take this fight from the Assembly to the streets," he asserted.

Thakur also revealed that when BJP legislators attempted to raise the issue in the Assembly, they were denied an opportunity to speak, leading them to walk out in protest. The party has vowed to continue its agitation both inside and outside the legislative house until a fair and independent investigation is ensured.

In addition to demanding justice for Negi, the BJP has also raised broader concerns about the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Jai Ram Thakur pointed out that in recent months, incidents of murders, attempted murders, and drug-related crimes have significantly increased, creating a worrying atmosphere in Himachal Pradesh.

"The situation in the state has deteriorated drastically. Murders are happening, crime is on the rise, and drug addiction is spreading rapidly. If an honest officer like Vimal Negi can be driven to such a tragic end, it raises serious concerns about the overall governance in Himachal," he remarked.

With the BJP stepping up its attack on the state government, the case of Vimal Negi's death is quickly turning into a major political issue. It remains to be seen whether the government will bow to pressure and allow a CBI investigation or continue with its internal inquiry. As the controversy unfolds, the demand for justice from Negi's family and supporters continues to grow louder. (ANI)

