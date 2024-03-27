Shimla, Mar 27 (PTI) A professor at the Central University of Himachal Pradesh in Kangra was on Wednesday arrested for allegedly raping a student, police said.

According to the police, Chemistry Professor Rajender Kumar (44) asked for sexual favours from the student to change her research topic.

Kumar told her that if she agreed to his “terms” he would help her, Kangra Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri told PTI.

The professor then took her to a hotel, police said.

Kangra Assistant Superintendent of Police Bir Bahadur said the matter came to light when the woman approached the police on Tuesday.

In her complaint, the student alleged that she was raped by her professor.

An FIR has been registered against Kumar under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and he has been arrested, police said.

He was produced before a court, which remanded him in police custody till March 30, the SP said.

