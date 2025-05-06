Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has called upon officials to clear the backlog of employment on compassionate grounds within one year.

Presiding over a high-level meeting on Compassionate Employment Policy here on Tuesday, the Chief Minister said that income criteria will be raised from Rs 2.50 lakh to Rs 3 lakh per annum.

The Compassionate Employment Policy provides for job appointments to dependent family members of deceased or medically retired government employees, ensuring financial support during times of hardship, a release said.

The Chief Minister said that the backlog of compassionate employment will be cleared in three phases and directed to give priority to widows and orphans below the age of 45 years. At present, there are 141 widows and 159 orphans falling in this criterion, the release said.

Sukhu said that in the second phase, eligible individuals falling in the low-income group would be given priority for compassionate employment and the remaining candidates will be offered jobs in the third phase.

The Chief Minister also released a souvenir brought out by Him Sports and Cultural Association at Shimla.

Speaker Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, Kuldeep Singh Pathania, Principal Advisor (Media) Naresh Chauhan and Secretary Vidhan Sabha, Yashpal Sharma were also present on the occasion. (ANI)

