Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 30 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Monday condemned the murder of Congress leader and Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in Mansa district, a day after his security was withdrawn by the state police, and alleged that the Aam Aadmi Party government in the state is "not in the interest of the people of the state or nation".

The remarks of the Chief Minister came a day after the Punjabi singer was shot dead in Mansa.

"It's a very unfortunate incident that has taken place. We condemn this incident and want a high-level investigation. We are seeing that such incidents are increasing rapidly. I think it is not in the interest of the people of Punjab or the nation. The way incidents are taking place I think it needs to stop," Thakur said.

Terming the withdrawal of Moose Wala's security as the "political decision".

"A few days back, Sidhu Moosewala's security was taken away and the security that was taken away seems like a political decision to me. Whereas set parameters are there to see from whom the security has to be taken away or to give and see what is the level of security level threat to that person. A mechanism is developed and a committee reviews security threats to individuals. Security is given on that basis. This shouldn't be a political decision. They took a political decision to be in news," he said.

The secret list which had the names of those whose security was removed was made public by the AAP government.

Expressing concern over the lawlessness in Punjab, the Chief Minister said that people in Punjab, the border state of the country, is armed with AK-47s within two months of the AAP government in the state.

"AK-47 in people's hands within two months of this government is a matter of concern. I want to say that the government that is formed in Punjab are saying big things, but there is a need to understand it practically," he said.

"People of Punjab have hoisted the Khalistani flag in Himachal, but we nabbed the accused from Punjab within 5 days. Action should've been taken by Punjab, but it was our Police that did it," the Chief Minister added recalling the Khalistan flag incident that took place outside the Himachal Assembly main gate. (ANI)

