Varanasi, May 30: Varanasi District Court has deferred till July 4 hearing on the Anjuman Intezamia Masjid Committee's plea challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by Hindu women, according to a lawyer representing the petitioner women. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain, appearing for Hindu women, said that matter has been deferred till July 4.

Varanasi District Judge AK Vishvesha heard the case for around two hours. Only counsel and litigants related to the matter are allowed to attend and participate in the proceedings in the case. Advocate appearing for Anjuman Intezamia Masjid cited various judgements to support his argument that the maintainability of a suit filed by Hindu women is barred by the Places of Worship Act.

The arguments by the Muslim side, seeking rejection of civil suit's claims on Gyanvapi Mosque, could not be completed and it will continue on July 4. Earlier, the court of District Judge, while fixing the hearing on the maintainability of the Gyanvapi-Shringar Gauri complex case, said that the matter will be heard as per directions of the Supreme Court. Gyanvapi Mosque Case: Court Hears Arguments from Muslim Side, Next Hearing on July 4.

The Hindu side has claimed that a Shivling (a representation of Lord Shiva) was discovered inside the mosque premises and the Muslim side claimed that the structure was part of the fountain at the mosque's wuzu khana area.

Meanwhile, a civil court in Varanasi today asked the Muslim side to file a reply on another civil suit seeking the right to worship in the mosque premises.

Civil Judge, Senior Division, (Fast Track Court) Mahendra Kumar Pandey, who hearing the matter, listed the matter for July 8.

This suit was filed by Lord Aadi Vishweshar Viraajman through their next friend Kiran Singh, who had said that the main case would take a considerable amount of time to be tried and that the Hindu worshippers should be given undeterred access to the mosque premises in the meantime.

