Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Friday condoled the demise of Shrinath Rao, father-in-law of former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

The Chief Minister expressed deep condolences for the bereaved family members and prayed to the Almighty for peace of the departed soul.

Jai Ram Thakur is the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly. He was the chief minister during the BJP government which was voted out of power in assembly poll results last month.

Mukesh Agnihotri said that his thoughts and prayers are with the grieved family. (ANI)

