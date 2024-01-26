Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 26 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday congratulated vocalist Som Datt Battu, who was recently conferred with the prestigious Padma Shri award.

"Shimla-based vocalist Som Datt Battu was awarded Padam Shri for his exceptional contribution for promoting classical music," as per a press release from the Chief Minister's office.

Som Datt Battu is the only person from Himachal Pradesh to win a Padma Award.

"It was a matter of great pride for the state that Battu is conferred with the highest civilian award on the eve of Republic Day," the Chief Minister said.

There are 132 names on the list of Padma Awardees this year, including two duo cases (in a duo case, the award is counted as one), as per the list below. The list comprises five Padma Vibhushan, 17 Padma Bhushan, and 110 Padma Shri Awards.

Thirty of the awardees are women, and the list also includes eight persons from the categories of foreign non-resident Indian (NRI), person of Indian origin (PIO), overseas citizenship of India (OCI), and nine posthumous awardees.

The Padma Awards, which were instituted in 1954, are one of the highest civilian honours of India and are announced annually on the eve of Republic Day.

The awards are given in three categories: Padma Vibhushan (for exceptional and distinguished service), Padma Bhushan (distinguished service of higher order), and Padma Shri (distinguished service).

The award seeks to recognise achievements in all fields of activities or disciplines where an element of public service is involved.

The Padma Awards are conferred on recommendations by the Padma Awards Committee, which is constituted by the Prime Minister every year.

The Awards Committee is headed by Cabinet Secretary and includes the Home Secretary, Secretary to the President and four to six eminent persons as members. The recommendations of the committee are submitted to the Prime Minister and the President of India for approval.

Last year, the government announced 106 Padma Awards, including three duo cases. The list then comprised six Padma Vibhushans, nine Padma Bhushans, and 91 Padma Shri Awards.

Nineteen of the awardees were women, and the list also included two persons from the category of foreigners: NRI, PIO, OCI, and seven posthumous awardees. (ANI)

