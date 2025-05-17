Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 16 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, flagged off the 12th edition of the Mountain Biking (MTB Shimla) on Friday evening.

Speaking at the event, CM said, "We want to build an ecosystem where our children and youth get the right infrastructure for cycling. One day, we aim to place Himachal Pradesh on the world map of cycling"

The event, organised by the Himalayan Adventure Sports and Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA), marks the "Mini" edition of the prestigious MTB (Mountain Terrain Biking) Himalaya.

This special Shimla edition was launched to offer a platform specifically for Indian cyclists, many of whom are emerging talents from across the country.

A total of 101 participants from 28 cities across India are taking part in the event. The largest contingent is from Himachal Pradesh itself. Notably, seven women riders are competing this year, hailing from Delhi, Dehradun, Haldwani, Rajasthan, and Shimla.

The competition includes a mix of challenging terrains. The opening day featured a Heritage Ride covering 18 km around Shimla city, while the next two days will see participants ride a total of 120 kilometres through forest zones including the Kufri Wildlife Sanctuary and Potter's Hill Reserve Sanctuary.

Winners will be crowned "King of Shivalik" and "Queen of Shivalik" in recognition of their performance in this mountain biking challenge.

CM Sukhu emphasised the importance of cycling in promoting eco-tourism and environmental conservation.

"We are working on identifying cycling tracks throughout the state to promote mountain biking and protect the environment. Mountain biking supports our vision of making Himachal a green state," he said.

"We've given priority to environmental protection in our first budget. Our climate and natural beauty are unique, and we want to preserve that by promoting green energy and greenery. We recently declared large mountain areas as green zones to safeguard our forests." Said Sukhu.

The organisers believe that cycling has grown tremendously over the years in the region.

Mohit Sood, President of HASTPA, reflected on the evolution of the sport in India. "This is our 12th Annual MTB Shimla edition. It's a smaller version compared to the bigger Himalayan edition, but we launched it to provide a platform to Indian cyclists," he said.

"When we first started this event in 2005, it took us six months and a lot of effort to find just five mountain bikers from across India , one was from the Army. Today, we have children as young as 11 and 13 participating. Cities now have cycling clubs. Our aim was to popularise this sport, and while we have achieved a lot, we still have a long way to go." He said.

The event features six categories, Under 16, Under 19, Under 23, Elite (23 and above), Masters, and Grandmasters, with eight separate prize categories.

"Cycling is the biggest adventure sport in the world. India hasn't yet tapped into its potential for tourism. Himachal Pradesh is perfect for it, and through our ambassadors from various cities, we want them to return with wonderful memories and share them with others so they come and enjoy our natural beauty, hospitality, and culture," Mohit added.

Siddhesh, a participant from Mumbai, expressing both enthusiasm and caution said, "I definitely came here to win but apart from that, I came to enjoy the views. The route is beautiful and the organization is excellent. The trails are new to me, and I need to avoid getting hurt, but I'm here to have fun and to compete."

Talking about the challenges the participants are enthusiastic. "Though I live in Mumbai, I'm used to rural terrain and mountains. These steep slopes will require equal effort going up, and will be fun on the way down. If it wasn't challenging, this event wouldn't attract so many people," he said.

He also had a strong message for the youth: "You must maintain your health. Nature and health will save you - not drugs. If you're into drugs, nothing will help you. Come out of it. Cycling helps fight addiction. Follow the Fit India movement, stay healthy."

"Mountain biking keeps the environment clean. We don't litter plastic. It's good for health, the planet, and fuel conservation," he added.

Indu Gurjar, a woman cyclist from Jaipur, Rajasthan, is participating in the event for the first time. "HASTPA started this 20 years ago. When you want to bring something new, you have to make efforts like this. They've introduced a fantastic sport in India. Earlier, there were very few riders, but now every state has them, and people come here to explore the hills - and so have I," she said.

She acknowledged the challenges compared to her home terrain: "In Jaipur, the elevation is hardly 50-100 meters. Compared to that, this is tough. Even crossing a bridge last year was hard for me."

"There's a good cut-off time, and I'm confident I'll complete it. Fitness-wise, it's very important - it sets your schedule. Post-workout and pre-workout routines keep the body energetic and active. I'm not saying I'll win, but I'll definitely try and come back again. It's difficult, but worth it," she said.

With growing participation from across the country and government backing, the mountain biking event in Shimla is emerging as not only a competitive sport but also a symbol of sustainable tourism and fitness advocacy in India. (ANI)

