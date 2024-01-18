Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu interacted with the beneficiaries of various schemes of the state government during the 'Sarkar Gaon Ke Dwar' programme organised at village Galore in Nadaun Assembly constituency on Wednesday, according to an official statement from Himachal Government.

A resident, Charan Das, appreciated the Revenue Lok Adalat programme of the state government and said that an old case of his partition was settled. He termed the Chief Minister the voice of the people, added the statement.

The disaster-affected elderly woman named Giani Devi thanked the Chief Minister for the relief amount for construction of her house.

The beneficiary of Chief Minister 'Sukh Ashray Yojana,' Deepak Sharma, thanked CM Sukhu for the financial help from the state government for his coaching for the Himachal Administrative Services (HAS) examination.

Apart from this, Rs 4000 per month and Rs 16 thousand have been received so far as pocket money, he remarked.

Shubham, another beneficiary of the same scheme, said that he is also getting the benefits of the Chief Minister Sukh Ashray Yojana. (ANI)

