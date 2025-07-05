Mandi (Himachal Pradesh), July 5 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the Mandi district administration to conduct relief and rescue operations on a war footing in the disaster-affected areas of the district, ensuring that relief reaches all those in need.

According to officials, the Chief Minister is personally monitoring the situation and has assured all necessary support from the State Government.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi, Argentine President Javier Milei Agree to Diversify India-Argentina Trade Basket, Vows to Expand Cooperation in Defence, Security and Minerals (Watch Videos).

A spokesperson of the State Government said that the Mandi administration had distributed 1,317 food kits having 5 kg flour, 5 kg rice, one litre edible oil, one kg salt, one kg sugar, two kg pulses, 100 gm Haldi, 100 gm Mirch powder and 100 gram tea each among the affected families in the disaster hit areas.

He stated that 197 food kits were made available in Thunag, 69 in Janjehli, 1,000 in Bagsaid, 40 in Dharampur, and 11 in the Chauntra area of Mandi district.

Also Read | Marathi Slapgate Row: Madhura Naik Speaks Against Violence by MNS Workers Over Forcing Marathi on Non-Speakers, Says 'All Languages Are Ours'.

He said that 160 food kits had been sent for the Janjehli area and 176 kits for the Thunag area of the Seraj assembly constituency of Mandi district today for further distribution among the disaster-affected families. He said that 665 kits are still in stock and would be distributed as per requirement.

Meanwhile, the cumulative death toll in Himachal Pradesh's ongoing monsoon season has climbed to 75, combining 45 rain-related fatalities and 30 accidental deaths, including those from road mishaps, electrocution, and a gas explosion, according to official data released by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC).

The State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) released data covering the period from June 20 to July 4, 2025, which showed large-scale destruction across the hill state.

The seasonal damage report, covering the period from June 20 to July 4, 2025, paints a grim picture of destruction across the hill state. A total of 288 people have been injured, and extensive damage to public infrastructure and private property has pushed the estimated losses to Rs 541.09 crore.

Weather-triggered events directly caused forty-five deaths. Twenty-seven deaths occurred in road accidents, with the highest tolls from Chamba (6) and Kullu (3). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)