Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for observing Emergency Day as a "black day", saying that the party is tarnishing the very Constitution that gave it power. The CM also reaffirmed Congress' role in building democracy in India and called BJP's criticism an insult to democratic values.

"Congress established democracy and framed the Constitution. Today, BJP is observing 'Murder of Democracy Day' by defaming that very Constitution. It is this Constitution that brought them to power, and now they are disrespecting it," Sukhu said, taking a direct dig at the BJP government's campaign of observing June 25 as 'Samvidhan Hatya Diwas.'

Also Read | Delhi: Man Pushes Girl off Rooftop in Jyoti Nagar Area for Rejecting Marriage Proposal, Arrested (Watch Videos).

Notably, the Chief Minister also highlighted the state's preparedness for the monsoon.

"We are fully prepared for the monsoon. Tourists can come to Himachal without any fear. Even in 2023, despite heavy damage, we safely evacuated thousands of tourists. I advise visitors to avoid riverbanks and enjoy urban landscapes instead," the Chief Minister said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Chairs 48th PRAGATI Meeting; Reviews Key Projects and Stresses Time-Bound Execution.

"There is no reason to fear. Himachal is ready. Tourists are welcome," he added.

Amid ongoing speculation about changes in the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee, Sukhu extended his support to State Congress President Pratibha Singh, saying he had "no objection" to her continuing as party chief.

Meanwhile, on the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) issue, Sukhu reiterated his government's stand to fight for Himachal's right to 12 per cent free power royalty from BBMB projects.

"It's been 14 years since the Supreme Court ruled in our favour, yet Himachal hasn't received its rightful share. Punjab and Haryana keep creating hurdles. If SJVNL and NHPC can give us 12 per cent royalty, why can't BBMB? Our natural resources are being used in these projects," the CM said, blaming the Central government for inaction.

"Had Himachal received its due share, it would have become a prosperous state by now," Sukhu added.

In an initiative concerning the health sector, the Chief Minister also flagged off 12 electric scooters from his official residence Oak Over in Shimla, as part of a programme run by the AIDS Control Society.

These scooters will deliver medicines to HIV/AIDS patients at their doorsteps in every district and provide on-site counselling.

"Through the AIDS Control Society, 12 electric scooters have been launched today to ensure that medicines reach HIV-positive patients at home. The government is committed to their treatment and well-being," Sukhu said.

Sukhu emphasized that along with access to proper treatment and medicines, public awareness is key to AIDS prevention. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)