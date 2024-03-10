Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], March 10 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during his tour of Solan Assembly Constituency (AC) dedicated around Rs 186 crores in developmental projects to the people of the area on Sunday.

He inaugurated 33/11 KV Power Sub Station Sayri constructed for Rs 7 crores, rest house of the Public Works Department at Sayri built for Rs 1.19 crore, Mahog-Matimu Bashil road built for Rs 3.49 crore, Police Station Sayri, Deputy Director Agriculture office building and housing complex built for Rs 12.17 crore, Farmer Training Center under JICA built for Rs 1.83 crores, Rajaswa Sadan Solan built with a cost of Rs 1.29 crore, Street Vendor Market, Saproon Solan built at cost of Rs 1.10 crore and the drug testing laboratory at Baddi built for Rs 32 crore.

The Chief Minister performed the foundation stone laying ceremony of the upgradation of Mamligh to Kot Road to be completed with a cost of Rs 7.37 crore, the upgradation of Shardaghat to Dablog Road to be completed with a cost of Rs 6.02 crore, Waknaghat-Subadhu road to be constructed for Rs 15.76 crores, Domehar-Gambar bridge to be constructed for Rs 7 crores, upgradation work of Paughat-Palah road to be completed with a cost of Rs 5.58 crore, Tikkari-Tannanji road to be constructed for Rs 7.19 crore, upgradation of Solan to Dharja road to be completed with a cost Rs 29.30 crore, upgradation of Chambaghat-Salumna road to be completed with a cost of Rs 9.60 crore, Malga to Koon road near Baleni Khad road to be constructed for Rs 5.11 crore, Malga to Sainj road to be constructed for Rs 5.60 crore.

He also laid the foundation stone of the link road from Upper Badyola to Lower Badyola to be constructed for Rs 5.25 crore, the link road from Lehan Kotla to Sunu-Tikkari-Ser-Chirag to be constructed for Rs 6.16 crore, metalling and tarring work of the Samlech-Chilla road to be constructed for Rs 5.56 crore, construction work on the office building of the Superintending Engineer, 3rd circle, Public Works Department, Solan, to be constructed at Rs 12.22 crore and construction of the Government Primary School building at Salogra, Solan, to be constructed at Rs 1.35 crore.

Health Minister, Dr (Col) Dhani Ram Shandil, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, MLA Vinod Sultanpuri, Mayor of MC Solan Usha Sharma, President of Jogindra Cooperative Bank Mukesh Sharma, APMC President Roshan Thakur, District Congress Committee President Shiv Kumar, Block Congress Committee President Sanjeev Thakur, Congress Seva Dal State Organizer Anurag Sharma, DC Manmohan Sharma, SP Gaurav Singh and other dignitaries were present on the occasion. (ANI)

