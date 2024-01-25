Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 25 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh today laid the foundation stones and inaugurated 13 projects worth Rs 71.39 crore at Dharampur in Mandi district, an official statement said.

He inaugurated a bridge built at a cost of Rs 2.92 crore on Awahdevi-Tehra road, a Rs 2.21 crore bridge on the Anaswaai-Chaswal road, a Rs 66.85 lakh bridge on Hukkal-Chattar road, a Rs 2.98 crore bridge on Sherpur-Sari via Khaber road, a Rs 1.98 crore bridge built on the Sajau-Chatrayana road, the Rs 74.65 lakh Type-2 staff quarters of the Public Works Department, the government residence of the Assistant Engineer in Mandap built at a cost of Rs 30.90 lakh and a Public Facilitation Center built at a cost of Rs 88 lakh in Dharampur.

The statement added that the Public Facilitation Centre would be utilised to manufacture bamboo-based items and provide training to artisans.

Sukhu also laid the foundation stone of a Rs 50.55 crore irrigation project that would provide irrigation facilities on 775 hectares of agricultural land in Chauntara, Gopalpur and Dharampur blocks of district Mandi under the HP Shiva Project, the release added.

He also laid the foundation stones for the Rs 4.42 crore circle office building of the Public Works Department at Dharampur, the Rs 55 lakh health subcenter at Rangad and the cocoon marketing and storage Center under the Center of Excellence (Sericulture) to be built at a cost of Rs 3.20 crore in Sidhpur.

Later in the day, the Chief Minister visited and inspected the ongoing construction work of the Atal Adarsh Vidyalaya at Marhi in the Dharampur area. (ANI)

