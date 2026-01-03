Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 3 (ANI): Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu directed senior officers of all districts to actively implement the 'Apna Vidyalaya-Himachal School Adoption Programme' in a virtual meeting with the deputy commissioner late Friday evening.

Under this initiative, officers at the district and sub-divisional levels are required to adopt government schools to improve the quality of education and overall school operations. He instructed that a complete list of schools adopted under the programme across the state be submitted to the government by 5th January, 2026.

The Chief Minister said that under the programme, Deputy Commissioners, along with other high-ranking officials, including the Superintendents of Police and Sub-Divisional Magistrates, are mandated to adopt at least four schools to serve as 'mentors' and 'patrons'. These officers will interact with students every month, and Deputy Commissioners will also conduct surprise inspections of the adopted schools.

"The Government expects these officers to visit their adopted schools at least once a month to interact with the youth, offering career counselling and preparing them for competitive examinations", said CM Sukhu.

These officers, referred to as school patrons, will work in coordination with teachers and School Management Committees to enhance academic standards and overall school quality. So far, 4,231 schools have been adopted under the programme, including 1,950 primary schools, 59 middle schools, 664 high schools and 1,558 senior secondary schools.

Sukhu stated that the primary objective of these adoptions was to provide consistent guidance and high-level mentorship to students who may otherwise lack access to such resources. From an operational standpoint, the Deputy Commissioners will act as a bridge between the local school management and the state government. They can ensure that the state's budget for educational upgrades is utilised effectively.

Beyond academics, the Chief Minister has placed a strong emphasis on using these visits to tackle pressing social issues, specifically instructing officers to educate students on the dangers of drug abuse and to instil a strong sense of national values and legal awareness.

The Chief Minister also directed officers to submit detailed reports on illegal properties linked to drug traffickers in all districts. He emphasised strict action against those involved in drug trafficking, directing that illegal properties be seized and unauthorised constructions demolished. He further instructed that government employees found involved in drug-related activities should face strict and time-bound action.

Moreover, the CM directed all departmental secretaries to ensure the early completion of development works, which are nearly 80 per cent complete, and assured that adequate funds would be provided for this purpose. The Chief Minister also instructed that approvals for forest land be prioritised to accelerate development work. In addition, he reviewed details of the selection of Below Poverty Line families and directed the Deputy Commissioners to submit comprehensive information on this.

The occasion also witnessed the presence of several senior State Government officials. (ANI)

