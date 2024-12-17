Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 17 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu officially handed over the adoption of one of the 'Children of the State,' Aryan (a fictitious name), to his adoptive mother at Shishu Grih Tutikandi, Shimla, on Tuesday.

He congratulated Aryan's adoptive mother and extended his best wishes for the child's bright and prosperous future.

Also Read | JSSC CGL Exam 'Paper Leak': Jharkhand High Court Stays Publication of Combined Graduate Level 2023 Exam Results Until Further Notice, Orders FIR on Complaint.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister appealed to affluent members of society to come forward and adopt children growing up in Shishu Grih and orphanages. He said the state government was making all possible efforts for the welfare of underprivileged sections of society and implementing schemes in this regard.

He added that the government had assumed the role of 'mother and father' to 4,000 helpless children, officially recognised as 'Children of the State.' The government bears their educational and other expenses, preparing them to face future challenges.

Also Read | Jan Suraaj Party Faces Setback: Devendra Prasad Yadav, M Hasan Quit Core Committee of Prashant Kishor-Led Party Ahead of Bihar Elections.

The Chief Minister highlighted the 'Mukhya Mantri Sukh-Aashray Yojana,' launched to support vulnerable children. Under this scheme, 49 Bal-Balika Ashrams are currently being supported across Himachal Pradesh. He noted that Himachal Pradesh was the first state in India to enact a law dedicated to the welfare of such children.

He also mentioned the establishment of the 'Sukh-Aashray Kosh,' which plays a pivotal role in providing essential support for the education and future of these children.

Additionally, he spoke about the 'Indira Gandhi Sukh Shiksha Yojana,' launched to ensure the overall development and well-being of children in the state. The scheme focuses on improving education, health, and nutrition for children aged 0-27 years from families of widows, or parents who are abandoned, divorced, or disabled.

General Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Child Welfare Council, Mohan Dutt Sharma, and District Programme Officer (Shimla), Mamta Paul, were present on the occasion. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)