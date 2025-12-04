Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], December 4 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today inaugurated the Digital Forensic Division and Advance Equipment Laboratory in the Regional Forensic Science Laboratory (RFSL), Dharamshala.

This facility is equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure worth approximately Rs 3 crore, including advanced tools capable of extracting and analysing data from even damaged mobile phones. In addition, an advanced equipment laboratory costing about Rs. 1.05 crore has been established to ensure high-precision forensic analysis.

Also Read | ‘Govt Doesn’t Want Opposition To Meet Foreign Dignitaries’, Says Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi Ahead of Vladimir Putin’s Visit; Calls PM Narendra Modi and MEA ‘Insecure’ (Watch Video).

The equipment installed in these laboratories is valued at around Rs. 1.50 crore. These facilities are expected to significantly enhance transparency, reliability and efficiency in forensic investigations across the northern region of Himachal Pradesh, according to a release.

He said that the newly created division would greatly assist investigating agencies in preserving and examining evidence from crime scenes, particularly in cases where the prescribed punishment is seven years or more.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast: IMD Issues Yellow Alert As Light to Moderate Rainfall and Thunderstorms Expected Across Coastal State.

Earlier, the Chief Minister inaugurated the new building of the District Panchayat Resource Centre (DPRC), Kangra, constructed at a cost of Rs 3.92 crore and also laid the foundation stone of the DPO staff quarters of Zila Parishad, Kangra, at Dharamshala to be constructed at an estimated expenditure of Rs 2.26 crore. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)