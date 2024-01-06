Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 6 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated and laid foundation stones of developmental projects worth Rs 219 crore at Nahan in district Sirmaur on Saturday.

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during his one-day visit to Sirmaur district today, inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 11 developmental projects worth Rs 219 crore at Nahan.

Also Read | Mahadev App Case: ED Acting at Behest of Its Political Masters, Alleges Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel.

The Chief Minister inaugurated the Rs. 16.62 crore bridge on the Markanda River and Rs 1.71 crore 8 type-three residential accommodation for the staff of Dr Y.S. Parmar Medical College Nahan.

CM Sukhu also laid the foundation stones of a Rs 144.30 crore sewage scheme for Nahan city, Rs 17.24 crore irrigation scheme under the HP Shiva project for Nahan and Paonta development blocks, a Rs. 6.43 crore Lift irrigation scheme in Gada-Bhudi, a Rs 7 crore drinking water supply scheme under Jal Shakti sub-division Jamta, Rs 4.25 crore augmentation and strengthening of various lift irrigation schemes in Gram Panchayat Kala Amb, Rs 2 crore rainwater harvesting structure Chasi, Rs 2 crore multipurpose dam in Pathar Khud of village Kathana, Rs. 14.65 crore hostel building of Dr. Y.S. Parmar Medical College, Nahan and Rs 2.50 crore hatchery building at Kansiwala. (ANI)

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra To Hold Dialogue With People on Eco Inequalities, Caste Census and Unemployment, Says Mallikarjun Kharge.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)