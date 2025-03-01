Shimla, Mar 1 (PTI) Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday directed the Police Department to initiate a massive crackdown to dismantle the drug network in the state on a mission mode for the next six months.

While presiding over a high-level meeting of senior officers from the Police and other departments, the CM instructed strict action against drug peddlers and categorically stated that no one involved in the drug trade would be spared.

The CM also ordered strict action against government employees found involved in such illegal activities.

He said, "Government employees against whom concrete evidence of drug smuggling has been found will be terminated from service..

He also emphasised implementing the PIT-NDPS Act in letter and spirit to ensure stern action against drug peddlers.

He asked the officers, "Why is there a delay in processing the PIT-NDPS cases? Review all the cases within one week and dispose of them..

He reiterated that the present state government has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against the drug menace.

The CM stated that the properties of drug peddlers and their associates must be attached and directed the Police Department to investigate the bank accounts of the suspects.

He said that the Anti-Narcotics Task Force would be strengthened, and additionally, a Special Task Force would be notified to combat the drug menace, headed by a senior police officer.

He also instructed the Police Department to conduct mapping of drug peddlers and victims up to the panchayat level and submit the report by March 15. He said that Panchayat representatives and Nambardars would also be involved in combating this menace.

Sukhu asked senior police officers to ensure stern action against police officers who are reluctant to register cases of drug trafficking.

He further directed the police officers to take all NDPS cases to their logical conclusion and conduct a vigorous forward and backward linkage of the cases to uproot the entire drug network.

The CM said that the state government would make efforts to establish special courts to fast-track NDPS cases and enforce strict provisions of parole.

He added that the state government would introduce the HP Anti-Drug Act in the upcoming budget session of the Vidhan Sabha, which will clearly differentiate between victims and drug peddlers.

Sukhu also mentioned that the state government is establishing a state-of-the-art rehabilitation center for victims in Kotla Behar, Sirmaur district.

The CM further directed an increase in vigilance in pharmaceutical companies and stated that licenses would be canceled for those companies found involved in the illegal sale of psychotropic drugs.

He said that FIRs would be registered against such companies, and the renewal of their licenses would not be allowed..

He also stressed the importance of launching a massive awareness campaign against drug abuse in the state so that people can become aware of the ill effects of drugs. PTI/COR

