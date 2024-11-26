New Delhi, Nov 26 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Tuesday visited the India International Trade Fair (IITF) at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan here and saw the various products from the state displayed there.

The trade fair commenced on November 14 and shall conclude on November 27.

The chief minister visited all the 16 stalls set up by the HP State Handicrafts and Handloom Corporation and others by various self help groups, besides of Him-Ira and HPMC which showcased Horticultural and Agricultural Products, Himachal's honey, shawls, handicrafts and woolens.

Sukhu appreciated the efforts of the Industries Department for showcasing the exquisite products of Himachal Pradesh in the national capital.

Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan briefed CM Sukhu that around more than two lakh people visited the state's pavilion and sales worth Rs 40 lakh has been registered so far.

Director Industries Yunus Khan welcomed the chief minister and informed about the exhibits and activities during the trade fair.

Political Advisor to the CM Sunil Sharma, Resident Commissioner Meera Mohanty and senior officers of state government accompanied Sukhu. PTI SKC

