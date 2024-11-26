Mumbai, November 26: Essential repair work on the 1,450 mm diameter Tansa main water pipeline in Lower Parel will significantly disrupt water supply in key areas of Mumbai's G South and G North wards. The water supply suspension will take place for 22 hours, from 10:00 pm on Thursday, November 28, 2024, to 8:00 pm on Friday, November 29, 2024.

Due to a water cut in Mumbai, several areas in Dadar, Mahim, Worli, Bandra, Khar, Lower Parel, and Prabhadevi will face supply disruption. The repairs, being carried out by the Water Engineers Department, will target the Tansa main water pipeline located at Gavde Chowk on Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel.

Affected Areas in G South Ward:

In G South Ward, fully affected areas include Kheri Road, Sakharam Bala Pawar Marg, Mahadev Palav Marg, Na. M. Joshi Marg BDD Chawl, Lower Parel, and Na. M. Joshi Marg, where regular supply is from 4:30 pm to 7:45 pm. Additionally, the Prabhadevi area, including P. Balu Marg, Hatiskar Marg, Adarsh Nagar, Janata Vasahat, Appasaheb Marathe Marg, Veer Savarkar Marg, Na. M. Joshi Marg, Senapati Bapat Marg, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Ganpatrao Kadam Marg, and the Lower Parel station area will experience disruption during the regular supply window of 3:30 pm to 7:00 pm. Partially affected is Na. M. Joshi Marg BDD Chawl, where supply will be available from 2:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Affected Areas in G North Ward:

In G North Ward, the fully affected areas include Senapati Bapat Marg, Veer Savarkar Marg, Gokhale Marg, Kakasaheb Gadgil Marg, Sayani Marg, and Bhavani Shankar Marg. Regular supply occurs from 3:30 pm to 7:00 pm. Partially affected areas, including Senapati Bapat Marg, L. J. Marg, Veer Savarkar Marg, Gokhale Marg, and Arun Kumar Vaidya Marg, will face a 33% reduction in water supply between 7:00 pm and 10:00 pm.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has urged residents in the affected areas to store sufficient water in advance and use it wisely during the disruption period. The BMC has requested cooperation from the public to ensure that the repair work proceeds smoothly with minimal inconvenience.

