Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 28 (ANI): The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Monday expressed strong displeasure over the alleged misbehaviour with Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi in Seraj's Thunag area, stating that the government and the Congress party will not tolerate any insult to the national flag.

Speaking to reporters in Shimla ahead of the commencement of a four-day cabinet meeting, CM Sukhu stated that anyone who insults the Indian National Flag will not be spared.

"The behaviour meted out to Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi ji in Thunag, Seraj, was extremely unfortunate. The state government and the Congress party will not tolerate any insult to the tricolour." CM Said.

He further added that a First Information Report (FIR) has already been registered in the matter, and appropriate action will be taken after discussions with Minister Negi.

Referring to recent comments made by the Governor of Himachal Pradesh regarding drug abuse in the state, where the governor had shown serious concern over the government not opening the drug de-addiction centre.

The Chief Minister said that he has no idea what matter the governor has shown concern about. He said he will speak with the governor and address the issue.

"Such remarks on Himachal are unbecoming of the Governor, who holds a constitutional post," Sukhu emphasised that the government has taken strict measures to curb drug trafficking, including the implementation of the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (PIT-NDPS).

"We are mapping all 3,575 panchayats in the state so that action can be taken on the ground against drug traffickers," he noted.

"We will also meet the Governor to understand in what context he made these remarks on drug abuse," Sukhu added.

Highlighting the significance of the ongoing four-day-long cabinet meetings, which started on Monday, CM Sukhu remarked, "Holding cabinet meetings for four consecutive days is a living example of systemic change and transformation. These are not two-hour-long daily meetings; we will hold extensive discussions on various agendas to strengthen the foundation of a self-reliant Himachal," he said.

He said the meetings would not only focus on disaster relief packages but also on key policy decisions aimed at promoting economic self-sufficiency in the state.

Commenting on BJP leader and Union Minister JP Nadda's recent interactions with central ministers in Delhi, CM Sukhu said, "It would have been better if he had also met them during 2023 and 2024, when the entire state was disaster-struck, and brought the PDNA funds then."

"The Himachal government is ready to meet the central government under the leadership of Nadda ji, but there must be relaxation from the Centre to allot forest land to those whose land was washed away during disasters," the Chief Minister added. (ANI)

