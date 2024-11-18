New Delhi, Nov 18 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh met AICC in-charge of state Rajeev Shukla here on Monday and discussed the reorganisation of the party's state working committee and district and block units.

Sources said the two leaders met at Shukla's residence here and deliberated upon giving shape to the party's state unit that was dissolved by the party chief Mallikarjun Kharge earlier this month.

While Singh is expected to remain at the helm, the party is looking to follow the principle of 'one leader, one post' in the reorganisation.

It is also seeking to reward those who stood by the party during the rebellion witnessed at the time of Rajya Sabha polls in the state.

Sources said the reorganisation is likely to be done within a month and Shukla is also taking feedback from the leaders.

Singh had said last week that she had already discussed the reorganisation with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Kharge dissolved the HPCC along with its district and block units on November 6. Despite the dissolution, Singh, the wife of six-time former chief minister Virbhadra Singh, remains in her position.

A proponent of the 'one man, one post' principle, she said that the new team will include active leaders and the youth, after consulting the party in charge and seeking the views of senior leaders.

She also emphasised that Congress leaders holding government positions should vacate their party posts and suggest replacements.

Singh has maintained that she, along with Chief Minister Sukhu, had jointly written to the party high command to dissolve the units.

