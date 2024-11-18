Ahmedabad, November 18: The Coast Guard rescued seven Indian fishermen from a Pakistan Maritime Security Agency ship after a mid-sea chase near the maritime boundary line, officials said on Monday. The Coast Guard received a distress signal from an Indian fishing boat operating near the No-Fishing Zone (NFZ) on Sunday afternoon, prompting it to dispatch a ship on the rescue mission. Indian Coast Guard Helicopter Makes Emergency Hard Landing in Arabian Sea Near Gujarat, 3 Personnel Missing; 4 Ships and 2 Aircraft Deployed for Search.

Coast Guard Rescues 7 Indian Fishermen

@IndiaCoastGuard rescued 07 fishermen apprehended by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) near the #India #Pakistan maritime boundary on 17 Nov 24. #ICG swiftly responded to a distress call, intercepted PMSA, and ensured the safe return of the crew. #ICG remains committed to… pic.twitter.com/pP1GiTS8SC — Indian Coast Guard (@IndiaCoastGuard) November 18, 2024

"The ICG ship intercepted the PMSA ship and persuaded them to release Indian fishermen. The ICG ship was able to retrieve the seven fishermen safely, who were all found to be in stable medical condition," it said. The Indian fishing boat "Kal Bhairav", however, was reported to have been damaged and sunk during the incident, the coastal security agency said.

