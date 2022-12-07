Shimla, Dec 7 (PTI) The Himachal Pradesh Congress on Wednesday expelled 30 office-bearers of its Chopal block committee for anti-party activities.

The expulsions came just a day before the counting of votes for the assembly polls held last month.

Also Read | Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh Assembly Election Result 2022 at results.eci.gov.in: How To Check Constituency-Wise and Party-Wise Vidhan Sabha Results on ECI Website.

Acting on a resolution passed by the block committee, Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh expelled the functionaries from the primary membership of the party with immediate effect.

The expelled members included vice president Dhiren Singh Chauhan and Santosh Dogra.

Also Read | Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly Elections, By-Elections Results 2022: EC Reviews Preparations for Counting of Votes Tomorrow.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)