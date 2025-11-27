Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], November 27 (ANI): The Himachal Pradesh High Court, on Thursday, has directed the state government and the Himachal Pradesh Horticultural Produce Marketing and Processing Corporation (HPMC) to submit a detailed action-taken report outlining a concrete plan for the scientific disposal of apple waste at all notified auction and processing sites along the Parwanoo-Shimla-Kalka National Highway.

The order was passed by a Division Bench of Chief Justice Gurmeet Singh Sandhawalia and Justice Jiya Lal Bhardwaj on November 25 during the resumed hearing of a suo motu Public Interest Litigation concerning the long-pending problem of rotten apples, leaking liquid waste, and accumulated pomace around HPMC's fruit processing and auction facilities.

The Bench noted that despite several directions issued in previous hearings, including a detailed order passed on May 20, multiple concerns remain unresolved. The court had initiated a suo motu action in 2022 following recurring reports of foul odour, heaps of decaying apples, and long queues of trucks stranded under the Market Intervention Scheme, leading to environmental degradation along the busy highway corridor.

During the hearing, Amicus Curiae Karun Negi highlighted that issues flagged earlier continue to persist, even though the volume of apples handled at the sites has reduced. HPMC, in its latest submission, informed the court that auction volumes had dropped from 16,657.300 MT to 4,035 MT in 2024 and further declined this year. It added that a newly operational pectin unit is expected to reduce pomace generation significantly.

However, the court observed that the reduction in auction volume has not fully mitigated the waste-management challenges. It has now sought a comprehensive affidavit from the concerned authorities detailing measures to manage rotten apples, handle pomace, and treat wastewater at all designated auction sites, including Tipra (Gumma) on the Parwanoo-Shimla NH.

The matter has been listed for the next hearing on January 1, 2026.

Meanwhile, workers, farmers, and horticulturists from Shimla on Wednesday held a protest rally against the four Labour Codes, alleging that the new laws undermine workers' rights and benefit corporations.

The rally began from the Panchayat Bhawan and passed through Sabzi Mandi and Lower Bazar before reaching the DC Office, where the protesters raised slogans demanding the restoration of earlier labour protections and justice for farmers affected by land acquisition and natural calamities.

Speaking at the protest and addressing the media, Vijendra Mehra, State President, CITU Himachal Pradesh, strongly criticised the Central Government's labour reforms.

"Today, workers and farmers across the country are protesting. Five years ago, a historic farmers' movement took place when three black farm laws were brought in. Various claims were made that these laws were beneficial for farmers, but later the Central Government had to apologise to the farmers and withdraw those black laws. The intention was to hand over agriculture and labour entirely to corporate interests," Mehra said.

A woman protester, Himi Devi, also criticised the Centre for pushing labour codes that she said harm workers and farmers."Today, protests are being held across the country and in Himachal. By scrapping labour laws and bringing in four labour codes, the Central Government has attacked workers and farmers. They claim that India's economy is running at the fifth position globally, but if that is true, why are 80 crore people receiving 5 kg ration?" she asked.

The protesters vowed to continue their agitation until the labour codes are scrapped and workers' and farmers' rights are protected. (ANI)

