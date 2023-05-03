Una (HP), May 3 (PTI) Himachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Wednesday inaugurated the newly constructed five-storey Deputy Commissioner's Office Building and mini secretariat In Una.

Speaking at the inaugural, he said that earlier all the departments were located at different places and the people had to go from one office to the other for their works, but now with the completion of the Mini Secretariat, all facilities would be provided under one roof.

With the shifting of the offices of all the departments in the Mini Secretariat building, it will be easier for the people to get the work done, he added.

